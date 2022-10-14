Wolves in talks to bring Nuno Espirito Santo back to Molineux

Despite leaving the club 17 months ago, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in talks to bring former manager Nuno Espirito Santo back.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Portuguese tactician, who was dismissed last year, is a serious candidate to take back his old role and has already held talks with his old employers.

Even though they hired Bruno Lage following Espirito Santo’s decision to move to Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves were forced to let the 46-year-old go after a series of underwhelming performances, including winning just six points from their first nine Premier League games so far this season.

MORE: Exclusive: Update on Chelsea duo’s contract talks as Barcelona hover for free transfers

Since leaving the Midlands club nearly two years ago, Espirito Santo opted to take the job at Al-Ittihad Club, and even though he has been in charge for just seven matches, the former Wolves boss has averaged 2.14 points per game (Transfermarkt) – a decent start that will undoubtedly see the Saudi-club try to keep him.