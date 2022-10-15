Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo names Leeds United as a possible destination for Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The prolific goalscorer will be a free agent next summer and clubs can discuss with him from January.

Brereton-Diaz was subject to speculations on Deadline Day but he remained at Blackburn Rovers until next transfer window opens.

The Yorkshire club reportedly pushed to sign the 23-year-old on Deadline Day but only ended up signing youngster Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich.

Jesse Marsch is keen on adding another striker on his team before the end of season in order to stay competitive in Premier League.

According to the report, teams like AC Milan and Valencia are also in race to sign the striker.