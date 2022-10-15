Arsenal have made the trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, October 16.

The current league leaders will look to cement their place on top of the Premier League table to ensure they stay above Manchester City, who take on Liverpool at 4.30 pm.

Arsenal have only tasted defeat once this season against Manchester United and have claimed 24 points out of a possible 27. The young side is relishing under Mikel Arteta and look like serious contenders for this year’s title race.

Injury news:

Arteta had confirmed via the official Arsenal website that Gabriel Jesus is a doubt, but he has since been pictured by a fan in Yorkshire, sparking speculation that he may be fit to feature. The Brazilian had sustained an injury against Liverpool last week and was forced to miss the Gunners’ midweek Europa League tie.

The club also confirmed: “Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt for this one after sitting out that match [vs Liverpool] while Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will definitely be missing.”

Predicted starting lineup: