‘As things stand’ – David Ornstein now drops crushing Leeds news

Leeds United have been heavily linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo for a while now.

The Premier League side tried to sign the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window but the two clubs could not manage to come to an agreement. However, talks continued after that and Leeds recently held talks with the Dutch outfit regarding a potential January move.

However, it seems that the player is not convinced about a move to Elland Road and he is targeting a transfer to a club playing in the Champions League.

Gakpo has been one of the best attacking players in the Dutch league for a while now and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors in the upcoming windows. The talented winger has 13 goals and 10 assists to his name in 17 appearances this season and he managed to score 21 goals and pick up 15 assists across all competitions last season.

While Leeds could certainly use a player of his ability, reliable journalist David Ornstein has now ruled out any potential move and has claimed that the transfer is unlikely to happen.

Speaking on a YouTube channel Vibe with Five, he said: “I revealed in my Monday column that, contrary to some reports that have been around in recent days that Cody Gakpo to Leeds is a move that is not going to be happening as things stand.

“The context of this is that Leeds, once the window shut and they didn’t manage to get that deal over the line, continued negotiations with PSV and Gakpo and it was felt among some around the deal that this was actually going to possibly come to fruition for a January move.

“I think the club’s got close to an agreement just recently, but then he went on international duty he scored another goal, he’s one of the most productive attackers in Europe this season statistically and I think with the World Cup looming, his expectations have started to shift somewhat and I think right now he’s targeting a move to a Champions League club.”