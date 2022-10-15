Brendan Rodgers reacts to banners held by angry Leicester City fans

Brendan Rodgers has responded to Leicester City fans holding a banner demanding action from the board following the club’s poor start to the season, insisting that he can handle the fans’ “anger.”

Brendan Rodgers’ team were booed off the pitch after drawing 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace, keeping them in the relegation zone with just one win this season. A bunch of frustrated fans were seen holding a banner that read, ‘Board – the time for action is now.’

The banner prompted a response from the manager who defended his position and looked to deflect the problem on the lack of spending by the club owners. He said (via Mirror):

“When I came in here it was to take the team up the league and to try and disrupt the top teams and for a few years we’ve been able to do that.

“We had two fifth-placed finishes, an eighth-placed , which is three out of four of the best finishes in the club’s history I believe. We won the FA Cup for the first time in history and then the Community Shield, and we haven’t been able to strengthen in the summer.

“Naturally if you can’t strengthen and other teams do then you’re going to get overtaken. If there’s any anger that will come anyone’s way, it will be to me because it cannot be to the owners. They have been amazing here.

“That is something I take on board but it doesn’t shift my concentration on the job. I can regulate all of that pressure. I understand it.

“When we were finishing fifth and winning the FA Cup I had critics, and when you’re at the bottom you’ll definitely have critics.”

The pressure on Brendan Rodgers is piling up and the manager knows it. Leicester City’s chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha was in the audience to witness the fans’ anger at the full-time whistle. Rodgers admitted that it is a ‘tough period’ but the chairman is ‘being supportive’ but if that ‘changes’ he’ll be the first one to know.

Rodgers took over as manager of the Foxes in 2019 and has had great success with the club, leading them to their first FA Cup trophy and then their first Community Shield trophy.