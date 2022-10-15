Chelsea contact player’s entourage over potential transfer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Slovakia international Stanislas Lobotka.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 27-year-old’s performances have attracted a lot of attention from the Premier League and Chelsea are one of the few clubs keen on securing his services.

The report further adds that the Blues have already made enquiries regarding a potential move. They have been in touch with the player’s entourage.

Lobotka has established himself as a key player for Napoli this season and the Italian outfit are keen on keeping him at the club for as long as possible. They are prepared to offer him a long-term contract extension and the two parties are currently negotiating the wages. It is believed that an agreement could be close.

Currently, the midfielder has a contract until June 2025.

Chelsea’s interest in the Slovakian midfielder is hardly a surprise given and N’Golo Kanté’s injury problems this season. The Frenchman has struggled with persistent injuries and summer signing Denis Zakaria has failed to force his way into Graham Potter’s first-team plans.

The Blues are therefore overly reliant on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Bringing in a midfielder in January would be a wise decision and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Napoli to sanction the departure of the 27-year-old.