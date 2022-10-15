Chelsea could make a move to sign the Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Mediotiempo, the Blues are planning to terminate Denis Zakaria’s loan move from Juventus and replace him with the Ajax midfielder.

The Blues are thought to be determined to bring in midfield reinforcements during the winter transfer window mainly because of the injury to N’Golo Kanté. The Frenchman is set for a lengthy lay-off and Graham Potter has had to rely on Mateo Kova?i?, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his midfielders.

Chelsea will need to add more quality and depth to the position and Alvarez could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Chelsea signed Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window but the player has failed to earn the trust of manager Graham Potter. As a result of that, the 42-cap Swiss international has not started a single game in any competition.

It makes sense for him to return to Turin and look to kickstart his career away from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Chelsea wanted to sign Alvarez during the summer transfer window but Ajax refused to sell him back then. It remains to be seen whether the Blues can tempt them into selling the 24-year-old Mexican with a lucrative offer during the January transfer window.

Alvarez is still quite young and he has tremendous potential. Potter could help him develop into a top-class Premier League player. Furthermore, the Mexican can operate as a centre-back as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.