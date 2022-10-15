Tottenham can now seal bargain transfer as star’s asking price tumbles from £40m to just £10m

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Dutch international defender Stefan De Vrij from Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old is one of the best defenders in the Italian league but he could be set for an exit soon because of his contract situation.

The player’s contract will expire in the summer and the Italian outfit are now under pressure to sanction a departure in January. The two parties have not been able to agree on a contract extension yet.

Selling the player during the winter transfer window would allow the Italian club to recoup some money for him and Tottenham are long-term admirers of the player.

Furthermore, Antonio Conte has worked with De Vrij during their time together at Inter Milan and he knows all about the Dutchman. Football Insider claims that the Italian rates De Vrij highly.

The experienced defender could prove to be a quality addition to the London club. Conte has had to rely on the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet this season, and they are prone to inconsistent performances.

De Vrij could be an excellent partner for Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence and the report from Football Insider claims that he could cost just £10 million.

There is no doubt that the reported asking price would be a bargain for a player of his quality and despite being 30, the Dutchman seems fit enough to play at the highest level for a few more seasons.