Gabriel Jesus travels with Arsenal squad despite injury concerns

Gabriel Jesus has travelled with his Arsenal teammates for Sunday’s clash at Elland Road against Leeds United despite picking up an injury against Liverpool last week.

Mikel Arteta confirmed, via the official Arsenal website, that the Brazilian was a “doubt” for the fixture after sustaining an injury in the final stages of Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool. Jesus was then omitted from Arsenal’s Europa League tie midweek due to him “feeling some discomfort”.

The 25-year-old has, however, seemingly travelled with the squad to Yorkshire which is a positive sign that he could be included in the Gunners’ matchday squad. He was pictured by a fan in an image posted to Twitter.

So far, Jesus has scored five goals and contributed three assists in only nine Premier League matches. He has played a crucial role in this new-look Arsenal side that currently lead the league table and have accumulated 24 points out of a possible 27.