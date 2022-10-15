Harry Kane tells Tottenham board he will sign new contract but on one condition

Harry Kane has reportedly informed the club’s board that he will be willing to sign a new contract if Spurs qualify for the Champions League again at the end of this season.

Kane’s contract will be up in 18 months at the start of next year. There’s a chance he’ll let it run until the end of the season, when he’ll almost certainly be a target for a number of clubs. Bayern Munich have already publicly expressed their desire to sign the England striker as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left them for Barcelona in the summer. Chelsea have also been linked with Kane in recent weeks with reports suggesting new owner Todd Boehly is keen on signing him.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the England striker is not too sure about a move to Germany and in fact, has informed the Tottenham board that he will sign a new contract if the club qualifies for the Champions League again this year.

The journalist told The Football Terrace:

“We know that Bayern Munich like Kane. But, liking Kane and getting Kane are two completely different things.

“Tottenham are very calm about the situation. If anything, it might be a Premier League rival that is more of a threat than Bayern because sources continue to tell me close to Harry Kane that he’s not necessarily sold on the Bundesliga, but what he wants to do is make a serious challenge to win the Champions League and do that across multiple seasons.

“Tottenham are calm about it, they believe Kane will sign a new deal but Kane will bide his time.

“Kane has told the Spurs hierarchy already that if Spurs get back-to-back Champions League qualifications, he becomes invested in the project long-term because he believes that the money and investment will lead towards Tottenham being a regular Champions League fixture.”

The striker, who is valued at £150 million, is without a doubt one of the best strikers in the world, and Spurs will need to hold on to him if they are to compete for major trophies.

Spurs have become one of the sides to beat since the arrival of Antonio Conte. He led them to Champions League qualification last season, defeating arch-rivals Arsenal in the process, and they have started this season incredibly well, losing just once in the league and sitting just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Given their strong start to the season and Conte’s track record, there’s no reason why Spurs won’t finish in the top four this season.