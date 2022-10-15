Ibrahima Konate a doubt for Manchester City clash

Liverpool have been handed a huge injury blow ahead of their match against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

According to The Athletic, Ibrahima Konate has picked up a muscle issue that could force Jurgen Klopp to rest the defender for Sunday’s game. Whilst the injury is said to be minor, the manager will not risk playing him if he is not ruled fit in time.

Liverpool’s squad are already plagued with injuries as they enter a hectic period leading up to November’s World Cup; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and summer loan signing Arthur Melo are just a few of the players out of action over the coming weeks.

? NEW: If Ibrahima Konate is not fit to face Manchester City, then the most likely option is that Joe Gomez partners Virgil van Dijk and James Milner fills in at right-back. #lfc [david ornstein – the athletic] pic.twitter.com/vT2nAgcBzb — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 15, 2022

Liverpool will face the most in-form team in the league

The Merseyside team are currently 11th in the Premier League table and are winless in three games. They will face an unbeaten Manchester City, who have scored 33 goals in only nine games this season.