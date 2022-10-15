Latest: Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with ‘attempted rape’.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with ‘ assault occasioning actual bodily harm’ and engaging ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’.

He was arrested earlier today after he allegedly breached the bail conditions and shortly after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the Greater Manchester Police to charge him.

James Potter, the deputy chief prosecutor for CPS North West said (via Independent):

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on 17 October.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

Greenwood was first arrested in January when the allegations were made initially. Since then he has been out on bail until today. The player was expelled from the Manchester United squad and the club banished him from the training facility as well. Nike also terminated their sponsorship deal with the player while FIFA removed him from the game.

The player is set to appear in court to face the charges on Monday.