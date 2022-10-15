Lionel Messi worried he might miss the World Cup through injury

Lionel Messi has admitted that he is concerned about missing this year’s World Cup due to injury.

Argentina’s Di Maria and Dybala have both suffered significant injuries in recent weeks, which has promoted Messi to question his own fitness ahead of the World Cup.

He has missed PSG’s last two games including the Champions League match vs Benfica with a calf injury but hopes to return to the squad ahead of the game vs Marseille on Sunday.

He expressed his fitness concerns to DirecTV Sports (via Goal):

“Injuries are a worry. This is a different World Cup which is played at a different time of the year to previous tournaments and it is so imminent any little thing that happens to you can force you out.

With what happened to Dybala and Di Maria, the truth is that personally you worry and you’re more afraid when you see those sort of things.”

The 35-year-old Barcelona legend has confirmed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last as his extraordinary career closes to an end. Messi, who was heartbroken in 2014 when he lost the World Cup final to Germany, will be hoping to regain fitness in time for another shot at world cup glory.

Argentina are in Group C which consists of Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. They kickstart their campaign on 22nd November 2022 when they face Saudi Arabia.