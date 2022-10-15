Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.

Liverpool are winless in three games and sit 11th in the Premier League table. Sidelined players will only dampen their hopes as they set their sights on an unbeaten Manchester City.

City are only one point behind league leaders Arsenal and have scored the most goals in the league this season so far; 33 in only nine games. Erling Haaland is the most in-form player across Europe currently, accumulating 20 goals and three assists in 13 games in all competitions.

Liverpool predicted starting XI: