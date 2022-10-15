Manchester City will travel to Merseyside on October 16 to face Liverpool at Anfield in a highly anticipated Premier League clash.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten in the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign and sit second in the table, whilst Liverpool have made their worst start to a league season in 10 years and are in 11th place.

City have scored 33 goals so far and forward Erling Haaland is the most in-form player across Europe at the moment after netting 15 goals in just nine games. The Norweigan has already picked up three hat tricks.

Liverpool are winless in three games and will be looking to perform in front of their home crowd, who will aim to provide momentum to the players for the must-win occasion.

Injury news:

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without usual starters Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday.

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined for the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester City predicted lineup: