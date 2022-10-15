Manchester United player arrested after breaching bail regulations

The situation surrounding Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood seems to have gone from bad to worse.

The 21-year-old striker has now been arrested for breaching his bail conditions. According to a report from Daily Mail, the player contacted the victim which is not allowed in accordance with the bail regulations.

Greenwood was initially arrested in January after images and videos surfaced on social media accusing him of rape, assault and death threats.

The player was granted bail at the start of February and it was extended twice after that. Once regarded as one of the most promising players to have come out of the Manchester United Academy, the 21-year-old has not played for the club since his arrest.

However, the striker continues to rake in a £75,000-per-week salary from the Red Devils.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions and he managed to win a solitary England cap as well.

The young striker had a promising career ahead of himself but it seems that his footballing career is in tatters right now.

It seems highly unlikely that the talented young forward will get to play for Manchester United again in the future.