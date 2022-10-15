World class playmaker told that Arsenal transfer would be “too tough” for him

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in recent months.

As per Football London, the Gunners are looking to bring the 21-year-old to the Premier League when the transfer window reopens in January. Mikel Arteta wants to add more depth to his attacking unit and the Ukrainian has caught his eye with his performances in the Champions League.

Shakhtar Donetsk have done reasonably well in the European competition so far and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to part ways with the talented young winger midway through the season. There have been reports that the player could cost around €50 million given his current form and potential.

However, former Ukraine manager Yozhef Sabo has now urged the player to turn down a move to Arsenal and join the Spanish league instead. Yozhef believes that the 21-year-old will struggle to adapt to English football and therefore a move to Arsenal might not be a wise decision for the player.

He said to Fan day: “Mudryk is worth somewhere around 15 million euros. The example of Yarmolenko immediately pops up before my eyes. We thought that he was the best, but he disappeared after leaving Dynamo Kiev. The English Premier League will be too tough for him. I think it’s best to go to Spain.”

Mudryk has two goals and six assists to his name in eight appearances across all competitions this season. The 21-year-old is a naturally left-sided winger but he can operate on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus for any side he joins.