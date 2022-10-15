Newcastle United are determined to hold on to star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for the long run.

The former Lyon midfielder has been exceptional for the Premier League club since joining them and he has managed to score 7 goals in 24 appearances for them.

The player was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian himself confirmed talks with the Spanish club at the start of the season but he opted to stay at St James’ Park in the end.

It is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on signing the South American midfielder.

Guimaraes is blessed with impressive passing range, flair and technical ability. He has certainly established himself as one of the most exciting central midfielders in England right now and he has the potential to play for a top club.

A player of his ability will want to play in the UEFA Champions League and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can match up to his ambitions.

For now, the Magpies are doing their best to convince him to stay and Football Insider are claiming that they will offer the midfielder a contract worth around £60 million.

The new deal would make the Brazilian the highest-paid player at the club with wages of around £200,000 per week.

Guimaraes seems quite content at the Premier League club and it is safe to assume that he is likely to commit his long-term future to them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have improved a lot since the takeover and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. There is no reason why they cannot continue to improve at an exponential rate and secure European football in the near future.