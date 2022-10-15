Newcastle United without key attacker for Old Trafford trip

Allan Saint-Maximin has still not fully recovered from a hamstring issue and will miss Newcastle United’s three upcoming Premier League fixtures.

The forward has started only four matches out of Newcastle’s 10 so far this season and has only accumulated 357 minutes in the Premier League. The Magpies will face Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur over the next seven days – with Saint-Maximin unable to feature in any of the three.

According to the Daily Mail, it is the same injury that has kept him out of action throughout the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle are only one point behind the Red Devils meaning a win will take them above Erik ten Hag’s side in the table. They are unbeaten in four games and have scored nine goals in their last two matches after beating Fulham 4-1 and Brentford 5-1.

The Reds are on the back of a 2-1 win at Goodison Park but suffered a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2. Striker Anthony Martial is in a race for fitness ahead of Sunday, whilst Harry Maguire remains unavailable.