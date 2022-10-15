Noel Whelan tips Newcastle to seal January signing of Man UTD defender

Noel Whelan backs Newcastle United to complete bargain January deal for Man UTD star Luke Shaw.

The England star is a free agent next summer and Newcastle could negotiatio a cut-price deal in January for the 27-year-old.

Whelan believes Shaw’s experience could further help Newcastle towards second-half of the season.

“It’s one of the positions that Erik ten Hag is pondering over.

“He’s thinking about possibly signing another full-back, he doesn’t know who the best option is.

“I think with the way they did it with Trippier, bringing in that experience and quality – they’ll be happy to repeat that success.

“It’s down to the manager as well. I think if you get him playing under Eddie Howe, he’d become a better player.

“It’d be exciting, it makes sense – and having that kind of experience is invaluable for a club like Newcastle.” – finished Whelan for Football Insider.

 

