Noel Whelan backs Newcastle United to complete bargain January deal for Man UTD star Luke Shaw.

The England star is a free agent next summer and Newcastle could negotiatio a cut-price deal in January for the 27-year-old.

Whelan believes Shaw’s experience could further help Newcastle towards second-half of the season.

“It’s one of the positions that Erik ten Hag is pondering over.

“He’s thinking about possibly signing another full-back, he doesn’t know who the best option is.

“I think with the way they did it with Trippier, bringing in that experience and quality – they’ll be happy to repeat that success.

“It’s down to the manager as well. I think if you get him playing under Eddie Howe, he’d become a better player.

“It’d be exciting, it makes sense – and having that kind of experience is invaluable for a club like Newcastle.” – finished Whelan for Football Insider.