Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson not happy with how Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell is being treated at Milwall.

The 19-year-old started loan spell with Championship club in great fashion, scoring two goals in his debut but lately has been an unused substitute under Gary Rowett.

Robinson thinks Cresswell is good enough to play in Championship and if he isn’t going to play he should return to Elland Road in January.

“There’s no point whatsoever in him being on loan if he’s not going to play,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“The idea of sending a player who’s on the fringes of the first team out on loan is for him to get some games. And to the player’s detriment, he’s now not playing.

“If a club is going to take a player on loan like that, the agreement has got to be that they’ll play him.

“If he’s not playing, it doesn’t benefit anybody and he’s better off training with a squad of Leeds’ quality than Millwall’s.

“Cresswell’s definitely good enough to play in the Championship.” – finished Robinson.