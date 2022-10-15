Pundit left shocked after hearing who could be dropped at West Ham

West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd is set to return to action from his injury layoff later this month and there have been rumours that he could replace Kurt Zouma in the starting lineup.

The former Chelsea defender has been a key player for West Ham this season and he has played in every single Premier League game for David Moyes.

Reacting to rumours that Aguerd could replace Zouma in the starting lineup, popular pundit Kevin Campbell has now claimed that it would be a surprising decision because Zouma is the best centre-back at the club.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “Surely not. I cannot wait to see when everyone is fully fit.

“I would be surprised if Kurt Zouma did not play because in my eyes, he is the best centre-half they have got.

“Zouma has been nothing short of sensational for West Ham. I think he has been either pretty good or outstanding in the games I’ve watched.

“Thilo Kehrer has been a bit up and down at times, for me. Zouma is the main guy.”

The 26-year-old Moroccan defender joined West Ham during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £31 million. However, he has not been able to make a single appearance for them in any competition because of an ankle injury he picked up in July.

Aguerd had surgery on his ankle and the defender is expected to return soon.

Given the kind of money West Ham spent on the defender, it’s fair to assume that the Hammers see him as a key part of the starting lineup going forward. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the defenders had to make way for the 26-year-old when he returns.