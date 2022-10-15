Reece James will not feature for Chelsea before World Cup – is a doubt for tournament

The extent of Reece James’ injury has been confirmed and the Englishman is not expected to feature for Chelsea again before the World Cup starts in November.

The Englishman was a likely contender to be called up for Gareth Southgate’s 26-man World Cup Squad after showing impressive form at Chelsea this season.

However, according to The Athletic, he is now a doubt for the tournament after sustaining a knee injury whilst playing against Serie A giants AC Milan.

Whilst an exact timescale is unknown, recovery from James’ injury can take between six-to-eight weeks depending on the requirement of surgery. The 22-year-old will now face a race for fitness if he hopes to feature for the Three Lions in Qatar.

Chelsea without key player for busy schedule:

The ligament damage also rules James out of Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures as they enter a hectic schedule of weekend and midweek matches to fit matches in before the prolonged international break.

James has been an invaluable player for the Blues this season and will be difficult to replace in the starting eleven for his attacking threat and creativity from right-wing-back.

