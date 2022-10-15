Same agent as Guehi and Mitchell: Freedman now eyeing move for exciting player

Crystal Palace are looking to sign the Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.

According to Football League World, the talented young striker has caught the Eagles’ attention with his performances and they are looking to add him to their ranks. 

Conway is expected to be loaned back to Bristol so that he can continue his development with regular game time, once the move is finalised. He needs to play often at this stage of his career and such a move would be ideal for all parties. 

As per reports, Conway shares the same agent as that of Palace stars Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell.

The Eagles will be hoping to make the most of that connection and lure him to Selhurst Park soon. 

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season with Bristol so far and he has scored seven goals and picked up three assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions. 

Meanwhile, Palace are keen on his teammate Antoine Semenyo as well. 

Crystal Palace director Dougie Freedman has done well to bring in talented young players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise so far and Conway could be the latest recruit from the lower divisions. 

It seems that Palace are looking to build a squad for the future. 

