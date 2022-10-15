Steven Gerrard wants Aston Villa star gone in January

Steven Gerrard has told Aston Villa to accept any permanent offer for Bertrand Traore in January should one arrive.

The Aston Villa boss does not see a future for the winger at Villa park as the 27-year-old was barely used by Gerrard last season and a sale could bring in some cash to spend during the January transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Traore has been at Villa since 2020 and has a contract at the Birmingham club until 2024. The winger has played a total of 48 matches for the Premier League club, scoring eight goals and assisting a further seven.

Traore is currently on loan with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir for the season where he has played nine times for the club. The winger has scored two goals in all competitions as the Istanbul club sit fifth in the Turkish league.

Should a permanent offer arrive for the 27-year-old in January, Football Insider states that his loan deal will be terminated, as Gerrard is desperate to get him off Villa’s books.