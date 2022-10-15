Transfer insider claims Leeds United are looking to complete two transfer deals in January

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Leeds United are already planning two new signings for the upcoming January transfer window.

Leeds brought in eight new players in the summer but it looks like the manager is already planning to make further additions to the squad in January.

The two positions that require immediate attention are left-back and striker, which is said to be the club’s primary focus.

Dean Jones while speaking to GIVEMESPORT claimed that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will be looking to sign at least two players once the January window opens in order to keep the squad competitive. He said:

“There are still steps to be made in this squad build. I know that Jesse Marsch is looking to make a couple of signings in that January window, and I think that those signings will help with this need to remain competitive.”

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo is one player that has been linked with Leeds since the summer transfer window and according to The Athletic, after failing to sign him in the summer, the club have been working to get the deal done in the January transfer window. The report does claim that the player himself is not too keen on a move to England at the moment.

Leeds have also been linked with Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi, with the Italian’s agent admitting that the player may leave in January and naming Leeds as one of the clubs interested in him.