Video: Diop scores first goal for Fulham to level vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Fulham FC
Posted by

Fulham are level against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage thanks to a header from Issa Diop. 

The home side went behind after just two minutes in the match but have found an equaliser 20 minutes later.

The goal came from a corner where Issa Diop met an Andreas Pereira cross to score his first goal for Fulham and his first in the Premier League for 18 months.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Huge coup’ – Journalist excited as Euro winner could now join West Ham
Ibrahima Konate a doubt for Manchester City clash
Video: Solanke’s wonderful finish after two minutes for Bournemouth vs Fulham
More Stories Issa Diop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.