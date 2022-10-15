Video: Diop scores first goal for Fulham to level vs Bournemouth

Fulham are level against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage thanks to a header from Issa Diop.
The home side went behind after just two minutes in the match but have found an equaliser 20 minutes later.
The goal came from a corner where Issa Diop met an Andreas Pereira cross to score his first goal for Fulham and his first in the Premier League for 18 months.
GOAL Fulham 1-1 AFC Bournemouth (22 mins)
Issa Diop meets Andreas Pereira's inswinging corner for his first Fulham goal#FULBOU
— DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) October 15, 2022
GOAL! Issa Diop
Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth#FULBOU | #Fulham
pic.twitter.com/zbufYQx3jS
— Fast Goals (@fast_footygoals) October 15, 2022
We are EVEN.
Fulham puts home a wonderful header.
? @peacock
#MyPLMorning | #FULBRE pic.twitter.com/jCGWmxLY1x
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 15, 2022