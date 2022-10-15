Video: Harry Kane puts Tottenham ahead from the spot vs Everton

Tottenham have found a breakthrough against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from the penalty spot with Harry Kane putting the home side ahead. 

Everton have frustrated Antonio Conte’s side and had the two best chances of the match so far but a mistake from Jordan Pickford allowed Kane a chance to give Tottenham the lead from the spot.

The England striker missed a penalty in the Champions League midweek against Eintracht Frankfurt but the 29-year-old put that behind him when converting his spot-kick this afternoon.

