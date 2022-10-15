Video: Mitrovic and Neves score penalties for Fulham and Wolves

Fulham are level against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage thanks to a penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic whilst Ruben Neves has put Wolves ahead against Nottingham Forest also scoring from a spot-kick.
It has been a crazy game in London as Fulham have come from behind twice against the Cherries and fresh off the back of an injury it was their top scorer, Mitrovic, who made it 2-2 from the penalty spot.
GOAL! Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth#FULBOU | #Fulham
pic.twitter.com/PeGBN707vm
— Fast Goals (@fast_footygoals) October 15, 2022
Never a doubt there!
Aleksandar Mitrovi? evens the score on a penalty.
? @peacock
#MyPLMorning | #FULBRE pic.twitter.com/WZ5xThXjsD
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 15, 2022
At Molineux, it has been a more cagey affair between the two cubs in the relegation zone.
Wolves received a penalty after an Adama Traore shot hit a hand and it was Neves who stepped up to put the home side 1-0 up.
GOAL! Ruben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Nottingham Forest#WOLNFO | #WWFC
pic.twitter.com/PozUJVmV7V
— Fast Goals (@fast_footygoals) October 15, 2022
Wolves break through!
Ruben Neves puts the penalty kick away and Wolves go up 1-0.
? @USA_Network
? https://t.co/4nGg8hzK2n#MyPLMorning | #WOLNFO pic.twitter.com/cTQfsvHVGc
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 15, 2022
Footage courtesy of Arena 1 and NBC Sports