Video: Mitrovic and Neves score penalties for Fulham and Wolves

Fulham are level against Bournemouth at Craven Cottage thanks to a penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic whilst Ruben Neves has put Wolves ahead against Nottingham Forest also scoring from a spot-kick.

It has been a crazy game in London as Fulham have come from behind twice against the Cherries and fresh off the back of an injury it was their top scorer, Mitrovic, who made it 2-2 from the penalty spot.

At Molineux, it has been a more cagey affair between the two cubs in the relegation zone.

Wolves received a penalty after an Adama Traore shot hit a hand and it was Neves who stepped up to put the home side 1-0 up.

