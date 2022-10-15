Video: Solanke’s wonderful finish after two minutes for Bournemouth vs Fulham

Bournemouth have taken the lead against Fulham at Craven Cottage thanks to a wonderful finish from Dominic Solanke.

Both newly promoted sides are enjoying good starts to their campaigns and a win today would see either side cement their place further in the Premier League’s top 10.

It is the away side, however, that have got off to the perfect start with Solanke scoring after just two minutes.

The striker met a Billing cross first time and guided it expertly into the Fulham net.

Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth Goal Dominic Solanke. pic.twitter.com/wKYwdJC6ch — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 15, 2022

Footage courtesy of Eleven Sports and NBC Sports