Video: Tottenham double lead through well-worked Hojbjerg goal

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has doubled Tottenham’s lead over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a well-worked team goal.

Spurs took the lead earlier in the half from a Harry Kane penalty and have been in complete control ever since.

The second goal came after some good work by Kane who played Rodrigo Bentancur down the wing, the midfielder then picked out Hojbjerg in the box who stay composed to make it 2-0.

The Danish international’s shot took a slight deflection but that doesn’t stop Tottenham from closing the gap to the top two.