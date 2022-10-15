Video: Tottenham double lead through well-worked Hojbjerg goal

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has doubled Tottenham’s lead over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a well-worked team goal. 

Spurs took the lead earlier in the half from a Harry Kane penalty and have been in complete control ever since.

The second goal came after some good work by Kane who played Rodrigo Bentancur down the wing, the midfielder then picked out Hojbjerg in the box who stay composed to make it 2-0.

The Danish international’s shot took a slight deflection but that doesn’t stop Tottenham from closing the gap to the top two.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi worried he might miss the World Cup through injury
Gabriel Jesus travels with Arsenal squad despite injury concerns
Video: Harry Kane puts Tottenham ahead from the spot vs Everton
More Stories Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.