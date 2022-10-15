Video: Well-placed Lerma finish puts Bournemouth back in front vs Fulham

Bournemouth have retaken the lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage with a lovely goal from Jefferson Lerma.

The Cherries took the lead in the match after just two minutes but a goal from Issa Diop levelled the tie 20 minutes later.

It only took another seven minutes before the away side were back in front again and it came through a lovely goal from Lerma.

Solanke pulled the ball back to the midfielder who finished with a brilliant well-placed shot past Leno in the Fulham net.

