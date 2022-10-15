Video: West Ham women’s star punches Aston Villa player multiple times in WSL match

West Ham’s women’s side were 2-1 winners over Aston Villa today in the WSL but the match descended into chaos after Hammers star Hawa Cissoko punched defender Sarah Mayling multiple times.

Things kicked off in the 91st minute when Mayling and Cissoko came together on the ball.

The West Ham star threw a punch as a reaction, which was then followed by what looked like a jab and then another punch.

Cissoko was given a straight red for her disgraceful behaviour, whilst her manager Paul Konchesky was also sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other following the incident.

West Ham saw the match out for a 2-1 win but look set to be without Cissoko for some time following her actions.

Tyson Fury would've been proud of this jab. pic.twitter.com/HwhHtTrQQj — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) October 15, 2022

Footage courtesy of The FA Player