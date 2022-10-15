West Ham set to reach major deal with 32-year-old after latest developments

West Ham United are looking to agree on a new contract with defender Craig Dawson.

The 32-year-old is near the end of his deal at the London club and the Hammers are keen on holding onto him according to journalist Paul Brown.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown has confirmed that contract talks have taken place behind the scenes. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement now.

Brown said: “That is going on behind the scenes. I think Dawson knows he’s well-respected and well-liked at West Ham. They don’t particularly want him to go.”

Despite not being the player he used to be, Dawson could still be a useful squad option for David Moyes for a few more seasons.

If the Hammers can convince him to sign a reasonable contract, it could be a deal worth doing. Ideally, though, the Londoners should look to bring in a younger alternative with a higher ceiling.

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for the club going forward. Summer signing Nayef Aguerd and the likes of Kurt Zouma will be ahead of Dawson in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, the player is currently sidelined with an injury and he has made just two starts in the Premier League this season.