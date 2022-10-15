West Ham star to reject any new contract in pursuit of move to Champions League club

Declan Rice has no intention of signing a new West Ham contract this season regardless of the offer as the midfielder looks for a move to a Champions League club.

The Hammers have offered the 23-year-old multiple new deals, including a jaw-dropping offer worth £200,000-a-week that would run for eight years, states Football Insider.

The England international’s current deal at the London Stadium expires in 2024 and last summer the Irons placed a massive £100m price tag on the 23-year-old’s head to fend off any interest, states the report.

That worked at the time but it won’t be long before England’s biggest clubs start lining up again for Rice and the West Ham star wants to make the move.

According to Football Insider, Rice has his sights set on a transfer to a Champions League giant next summer and West Ham will likely sell the England international as his contract gets closer to its expiration date.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from leading Premier League clubs such as Man United, Man City and Chelsea, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also a huge admirer of him.

The signing of Rice will be a big deal for these top clubs and it should make for an interesting saga next summer.