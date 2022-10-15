Wolves troll Nottingham Forest back after matchday social media post

Wolves and Nottingham Forest went head-to-head today in the Premier League at Molineux with the home side running out 1-0 winners.

Both sides started the day in the relegation zone and it was a key match in the early stages of their Premier League campaigns.

The match was a close affair but came down to two key moments. Ruben Neves scored from the penalty spot at the start of the second half, whilst Brennan Johnson saw his spot-kick saved by Jose Sa.

The result lifts Wolves up to 17th position in the Premier League table whilst Forest remains bottom with five points.

Earlier in the day, Nottingham Forest decided to troll Wolves by posting a photo of pups with the caption ‘Playtime’. The joke was to say that that Wolves were going to be an easy touch but that backfired as the admin from the Molineux club responded after the match.

Wolves’ social media accounts posted a picture of a cut-down tree with the caption ‘playtime’s over’ as a response to the earlier post on the Nottingham Forest account. This went down well with the football community as everyone enjoyed the comeback.