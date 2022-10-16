Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Leandro Trossard during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Brighton and Hove Albion and his performances have caught the attention of the Blues.

According to a report from the Mirror, the player could be open to a move to Stamford Bridge as long as he is assured of regular game time. It’s no surprise that the Blues are looking to secure his services, especially with Graham Potter in charge.

“If the opportunity arises, I want to go,” he said via Mirror. “But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”

Potter has worked with the Belgian during their time together with the Seagulls and it is evident that he rates Trossard highly.

Meanwhile, the Mirror are now reporting that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the player and the Blues will have to battle it out with Diego Simeone’s side for his services.

It is fair to assume that Potter’s presence at the helm could give the Blues an added advantage in the chase because of the Chelsea manager’s relationship with the player.

Chelsea could definitely use more cutting-edge in the final third and Trossard would be a quality addition.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he has been quite impressive so far this season. He will add creativity and goals from the wide areas. The attacker has five goals and an assist in nine league appearances so far this season.

The fact that he is well-settled in the Premier League will be an added bonus. Trossard could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge if the move goes through.

Brighton will not want to lose the player on a free transfer at the end of the season and therefore it makes sense to sell him for a nominal price in January.