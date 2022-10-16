AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January.

Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.

A move away from Chelsea now seems unlikely, but AC Milan could be about to test their resolve. According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan could be set to make a move for Loftus-Cheek in January.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea willing to pay more than £200,000 a week to Arsenal star
Man United have surprisingly done something more than any other team since Fergie retired
Four of the last five teams to do what Arsenal have just done went on to win the Premier League title

AC Milan are unlikely to pay a significant fee for Loftus-Cheek, so selling him wouldn’t make too much sense for Chelsea. Despite being utilised at wing-back a lot for Chelsea this season, he may be needed back in a more familiar central role come the end of the season.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract in the summer and if Loftus-Cheek continues this fine form for Chelsea, he could become a regular starter in midfield under Graham Potter.

More Stories Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.