AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January

AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January.

Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.

A move away from Chelsea now seems unlikely, but AC Milan could be about to test their resolve. According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan could be set to make a move for Loftus-Cheek in January.

AC Milan are unlikely to pay a significant fee for Loftus-Cheek, so selling him wouldn’t make too much sense for Chelsea. Despite being utilised at wing-back a lot for Chelsea this season, he may be needed back in a more familiar central role come the end of the season.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract in the summer and if Loftus-Cheek continues this fine form for Chelsea, he could become a regular starter in midfield under Graham Potter.