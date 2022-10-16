Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Pep Guardiola’s influence on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Fabrizio Romano has provided exclusive insight into Mikel Arteta’s fine work at Arsenal, and how much Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has influenced him.

The Spanish tactician has led the Gunners to the top of the Premier League after a superb start to the season, with his team performing well above expectations at the moment.

Arsenal looked to be taking a bit of a gamble when they appointed the inexperienced Arteta, who had previously only worked as Guardiola’s assistant at Man City.

Still, it’s working out well for Arteta in his first job in management, and Romano is clearly a big fan of the whole project at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “I’m a big fan of Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal, and look forward to seeing if they can continue their superb start to the season today. The Spaniard was highly rated when he was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and now he’s emerging as the main challenger to his old boss in this season’s title race!

“For sure Guardiola has had a big influence on Arteta’s ideas and methods, and they have some similarities. I think Arteta is doing an excellent job on tactics, he’s improving a lot as manager; but I’m also told that his relationship with the players is now great and this is a key factor for Arsenal.

“The atmosphere at the club is really positive right now, and Arteta deserves huge credit, but also Edu for his work as technical director.”

