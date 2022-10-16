Four of the last five teams to do what Arsenal have just done went on to win the Premier League title

Arsenal got a bit lucky with a 1-0 win away to Leeds United today, but a growing number of their fans will be starting to believe this is a sign that they’re the real deal in this season’s Premier League title race.

Bukayo Saka scored a superb winning goal for the Gunners at Elland Road, and it means they’ll finish this weekend at the top of the Premier League table once again.

Arsenal have won nine of their opening ten league games so far this term, something that has only been done five times previously, with four of those five teams going on to win the Premier League title, according to journalist James Benge in the tweet below…

Arsenal become the sixth team to reach 27 or more points after 10 Premier League games. Four of the preceding five won the title, Newcastle in 1995-96 the only exception. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 16, 2022

Arsenal did not go into this season as one of the title favourites, with a top four finish still likely to go down as a very good season if they do it.

Still, can Mikel Arteta and co. now be dreaming even bigger? This team have surpassed expectations so far, even though it’s early days yet.

Liverpool are at home to Manchester City this afternoon, and Gooners will now be keeping an eye on that game hoping for a City slip-up that could really boost their title chances.