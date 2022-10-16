Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a report from Ben Jacobs from CBS Sports, the 21-year-old has just two years left on his current contract with the London club and there have been some complications regarding a long-term extension.

PSG are now looking to take advantage of the situation and snap him up.

Jacobs said on Football Terrace: “Compared to Martinelli and Saka, he’s [Saliba] only been back at the club a few months.

“He’s still coming to terms with a lot of voices in his ear. It’s not just Marseille, it’s PSG saying: ‘if you’re that uncertain or unsure about Arsenal, we can potentially bring you in’.

“PSG are definitely still looking for defenders. I see no reason he would want to leave but the only caveat there is he did love living in France. If PSG did come in, it might give him a decision to make.

“Arsenal have confidence but there is a lot more concrete interest around Saliba.”

Saliba has been exceptional for Arsenal since returning from his loan spell and he has managed to establish himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta this season.

The player is far from his peak and he will continue to improve with game time and experience. Saliba has all the tools to develop into a top-class centre-back in the Premier League and Arsenal will want to hold on to him for as long as possible.

The last thing the Gunners needs is for PSG to lure him away from north London any time soon.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can overcome the complications surrounding his contract and secure his long-term future soon.

The Gunners currently sit on top of the Premier League table and they will need to hold onto players like Saliba if they want to challenge for the major trophies.