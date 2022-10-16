Video: Robert Lewandowski somehow misses close-range open goal for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski has messed up a huge chance to pull Barcelona level against Real Madrid in today’s El Clasico clash at the Bernabeu.

Watch below as the Poland international has an open goal to aim for from very close range after being brilliantly set up by Raphinha, only to blaze his effort over the bar when the goal was gaping…

How has he missed that!! Robert Lewandowski was unable to level the scoring for Barcelona despite being handed this peach of an opportunity… ?#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/hHKEqTd1XG — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Lewandowski is one of the most lethal finishers in world football, so needless to say he’ll be hugely disappointed with himself here and will be wondering what on earth went wrong.