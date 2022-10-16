Video: Karim Benzema fires home to give Real Madrid the lead over Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid have opened the scoring in El Clasico this afternoon, with Karim Benzema on hand to finish from close range after Vinicius saw a shot saved.

Watch the goal video below as Benzema continues his superb 2022 with a composed finish to give his club the lead in this hugely important game in La Liga…

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona Benzema scores the opener!pic.twitter.com/g1Ayxl6Agm — FOOTY HUB ?? (@Footyhub01) October 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

BENZEMA OPENS THE SCORING IN EL CLÁSICO ? pic.twitter.com/fhtEms6yjw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 16, 2022

Benzema was a key part of Real’s success in the Champions League last season, and he will now hope to be the matchwinner against old rivals Barca this afternoon.

Both these teams have started the season well, so whoever comes out on top today could gain an early advantage in the title race in Spain.