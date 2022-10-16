Video: Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal into the lead from an almost impossible angle

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead away to Leeds United this afternoon after a superb Bukayo Saka effort from what looked like an impossible angle.

Watch below as the England international fires in a powerful effort from the right-hand side after being played in by Martin Odegaard…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

This wasn’t exactly the most convincing defending by Leeds, but Arsenal took full advantage with this lovely effort by Saka.

The young forward is in superb form at the moment as he continues to prove himself to be one of the Gunners’ most important players.

