Chelsea are considering an unlikely move for Harry Kane from their London rivals Tottenham.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in almost every single transfer window for a few years now. The England international is undoubtedly one of the best strikers to have graced the Premier League, but he’s still yet to win a major trophy with the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Football Terrace, Chelsea could be lining up a move for Kane next summer. Todd Boehly wants to bring in a marquee signing and the Tottenham striker could be the player they go for.

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham.
Tottenham selling one of their best players to Chelsea seems an unlikely scenario, but every player has a price.

Kane is approaching his thirties, and if Tottenham receive a significant fee for their talisman, they could reinvest in a younger striker for the future.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a striker within the next year or two, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only brought in for the short-term plan. The Gabonese attacker is 33 years old, and with only Armando Broja as backup, a new striker will be necessary.

