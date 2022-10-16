Chelsea are considering an unlikely move for Harry Kane from their London rivals Tottenham.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in almost every single transfer window for a few years now. The England international is undoubtedly one of the best strikers to have graced the Premier League, but he’s still yet to win a major trophy with the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Football Terrace, Chelsea could be lining up a move for Kane next summer. Todd Boehly wants to bring in a marquee signing and the Tottenham striker could be the player they go for.

Tottenham selling one of their best players to Chelsea seems an unlikely scenario, but every player has a price.

Kane is approaching his thirties, and if Tottenham receive a significant fee for their talisman, they could reinvest in a younger striker for the future.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a striker within the next year or two, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only brought in for the short-term plan. The Gabonese attacker is 33 years old, and with only Armando Broja as backup, a new striker will be necessary.