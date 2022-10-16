“Waste of time” – Ex-Blue names surprise Chelsea player who could lose his place if he doesn’t improve in one area

Former Chelsea star Andy Townsend has suggested that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be deemed a “waste of time” and could lose his place in Graham Potter’s side if he doesn’t work hard enough without the ball.

The Gabon international made the move to Stamford Bridge this summer after a strong spell at Barcelona, but it wasn’t so long ago that he was struggling to show his best form for Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if Aubameyang can achieve his full potential in a Chelsea shirt, but so far he’s done pretty well, with three goals and one assist in his last four appearances for the club.

Still, speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, Townsend made it clear that Aubameyang would need to be more than just a finisher for Chelsea, and he’d be interested to see how he’ll react when he eventually gets left out of the team…

“Let’s be honest he was playing walking football by the end of his time there [at Arsenal],” Townsend told talkSPORT.

“Every time I watched him I used to think ‘you don’t run around’. He’s a great goalscorer with a fantastic record I understand all of that.

“But if you don’t charge around you’re a waste of time in modern day Premier League football.

“Now, what will define Aubameyang for him at Chelsea as an older player if he gets left out.

“I’d be very interested to see the reaction. And he will get left out. There might be a point where things aren’t going great.

“Graham Potter might want to shake things up and he might think he needs a little bit more energy up top.

“I think he’s important for them because he’s a goalscorer but I wonder how it’ll be if it goes in the other direction.”

Chelsea fans will hope Aubameyang can be a success as they urgently needed a top class replacement for Romelu Lukaku this season.