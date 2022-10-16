Chelsea willing to pay more than £200,000 a week to Arsenal star

Chelsea are willing to pay more than £200,000 a week to convince Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka to move to Stamford Bridge.

Saka has developed into one of Arsenal’s key players over the last few seasons. The England international relishes the pressure on his shoulders despite being just 21 years old.

A new contract at Arsenal seems likely in the near future, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking to The Football Terrace, Saka is ready to sign a new deal with Arsenal offering him £200,000 a week.

However, Jacobs has also claimed that Chelsea are willing to offer him more than that to convince him to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

You’d imagine that Saka is untouchable for Arsenal, especially considering he hasn’t even entered his prime yet. At 21 years old Saka is already performing at an elite level, and selling him to a rival Premier League could would be some awful business.

It’s difficult to think of a figure that Arsenal would accept to allow Chelsea to sign their star winger. The London club aren’t desperate for funds and would find it difficult to replace Saka whatever figure they receive.