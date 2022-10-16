Premier League star told to reject Leeds for Newcastle United

Christian Pulisic has had a torrid time at Chelsea and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

As per reports, the player has been linked with Leeds United as well and it remains to be seen whether Pulisic is prepared to move on in January.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger arrived in 2019 for a fee of around £57 million but the move has not worked out for him. Pulisic has struggled with injuries and his role has been limited to cameos at Stamford Bridge, more often than not.

The 24-year-old has scored 26 goals in 125 matches for the Blues and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and Pulisic would be a superb acquisition for them.

Eddie Howe could help the American resurrect his career with regular first-team football.

Furthermore, Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are likely to challenge for the top honours in the near future. Pulisic might be tempted to join them.

On the other hand, Leeds are a midtable team who will not be able to match up to the winger’s ambitions.

United States football legend Eric Wynalda has urged the player to consider a move to Newcastle United.

Wynalda claimed via Newcastle World: “I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle.