Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle suggestion

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has responded to a suggestion that Newcastle could come in for Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Newcastle’s Saudi takeover last year, they could be one of the few teams who would be able to afford Ronaldo’s likely astronomical wages.

Spending a significant fee on signing Ronaldo wouldn’t be a smart move for any club, considering his age, and this is a key reason as to why Howe believes it wouldn’t be a signing Newcastle will go for.

“We need to get the average age down, so it might not be a signing [Ronaldo] that we would necessarily look to make – but not under-estimating the quality of the player,” said Howe, as relayed by The Mirror.

Nobody can doubt the quality of Ronaldo, but his ability has certainly declined in the last 12 months. At 37 years old, the monumental investment that it would take to bring him to the club probably isn’t worth it.

The commercial side of the deal would of course be an attraction for Newcastle, but looking at their recent recruitment, it’s been heavily focused on improving the team for the future rather than a commercial move.

After a disappointing start to the season, it’s difficult to see Ronaldo playing in a top league when his contract at Manchester United expires next summer.