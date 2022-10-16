Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as a target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, the 23-year-old has been earmarked as the long-term solution to Barcelona’s right-back problems and he is a priority target for the Catalan giants.

While Sergi Roberto has been the first choice right back for the Catalan giants this season, the Spaniard is 30-years-old and he will be past his peak soon. Hector Bellerin has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and the 27-year-old has started just two league games for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Sergino Dest was loaned out to AC Milan during the summer transfer window and the Italian outfit have an option to sign him permanently.

It is imperative that the Spanish outfit bring in a quality right back at the end of the season and the Manchester United defender could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Dalot has established himself as a key player under new manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and he has made 12 starts across all competitions this season.

Barcelona appear very interested in the Portuguese international and they are willing to pay up for his services. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Red Devils to part with the young full back in the coming months.